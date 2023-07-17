Jason Daniel Scroggins, 48, of Olathe, Kansas, passed away on Sunday, July 2, 2023. He was born on March 28, 1975, in Denison, Iowa, to Richard and Marilyn (Bandow) Scroggins.

Jason grew up in Sioux City, Iowa, and attended Iowa State University where he met Stacy. In 2005, Jason and Stacy were married on a Hawaiian beach. They welcomed two sons into their family, Jacob (14) and Samuel (10). Jason was employed by Waddell and Reed for over 20 years.

Jason was known for his quick wit, humor, and sarcasm. He loved attending basketball, football, and baseball games for his boys, and could be heard cheering on Jacob, Sam, as well as their teammates. He also enjoyed running, biking, and camping. He loved planning a week-long camping trip for his family during each summer-his favorite locations included South Padre and South Dakota. Over the years, he experienced a couple of adventures of camping and racing with his brother. Venturing out on trails with his Jeep, along with friends and family, was another passion.