Janice Young Brooks

January 11, 1943 – July 12, 2023

Overland Park, Kansas – Janice Carol Young Brooks, local author, beloved mom, sister and grandmother passed away peacefully at home on July 12, 2023.

Best known nationally for her award winning Jane Jeffry and Grace and Favor mystery series, Janice is the author of 39 published books, including 12 historical fiction books written under her name, 22 mysteries published under her pseudonym “Jill Churchill” (because, as she would have explained, “Churchill is next to Agatha Christie on the bookshelf.”), and is co-author, under the pseudonym “Valerie Vayle” of three bodice ripper romances (that her adult children still won’t crack open for a read).