Fitness and cabinetry businesses opening in downtown Mission

Downtown Mission businesses include a custom cabinet company to take over the space pictured.

There are three new tenants headed to downtown Mission, including one that is leasing the old Mission Wines & Spirits at 5801 Johnson Drive — a space that was almost a Thai/Laos market. Above, 5801 Johnson Drive. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Three downtown Mission storefronts are getting new tenants.

The properties at 5801, 5807 and 5809 Johnson Drive, along the south side of downtown Mission, are getting a custom cabinet company and two fitness-related tenants.

