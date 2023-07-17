October 23, 1946 – July 9, 2023

Leawood , Kansas – Ellen Jane Cooper was born in Philadelphia, PA on Oct. 23 1946, to Thomas and Susan Petroshak. She married the love of her life, Gary, and they were married for 51 years.

Ellen passed away July 9, 2023. She is survived by Jen, Phil, Liam, Bill, Tyler, Linda, Janis, Judy, and may other loved family and friends. Her favorite job in this world was being a mother and wife. Unfortunately, Ellen suffered a long illness that kept her mind intact just not her body.