Dr. Ben Rubin Jr.

February 19, 1937 – July 7, 2023

Leawood, Kansas – Dr. Ben Rubin, Jr. 86, died peacefully at home on July 7, 2023 from complications of Covid & Parkinson’s. It was always the “Best Day” of Ben’s life & he intentionally spread joy & optimism to everyone. He was a humble, dedicated physician who never forgot his roots.

Ben was born on February 19, 1937 in Variklani, Latvia to Eva Novamisle & Ben Rubin, Sr. He came to the US at the age of one with his parents & two brothers on the Queen Mary via Cherbourg, France.