Ben was born on February 19, 1937 in Variklani, Latvia to Eva Novamisle & Ben Rubin, Sr. He came to the US at the age of one with his parents & two brothers on the Queen Mary via Cherbourg, France.

Leawood, Kansas – Dr. Ben Rubin, Jr. 86, died peacefully at home on July 7, 2023 from complications of Covid & Parkinson’s. It was always the “Best Day” of Ben’s life & he intentionally spread joy & optimism to everyone. He was a humble, dedicated physician who never forgot his roots.

Ben loved telling the story of how his mother wanted a better life in America after hearing from brothers who previously emigrated. Ben’s father was a successful meat trader in Riga & didn’t want to leave. Eva told him, “I’m going, either with you or without you.” So they departed Latvia for the American Dream. Tragically, the remainder of their extended family was murdered by the Nazis two years later.

Ben’s family settled in Tecumseh, Nebraska, where his uncle helped them get established in the car business. Only knowing Yiddish at the time, Eva & Ben, Sr. each became general contractors– building homes & rehabbing a small hotel & apartments. Ben carried on his parents’ legacy by working closely with his cousin, Nate Schwalb, building apartments in Omaha.

Ben went to grade school through 10th grade in Tecumseh & graduated from Central High School in Omaha in 1954, one year early. He attended UCLA for two years & played drums in the marching band, then transferred to MU, where he met the love of his life, Debra Fleider. They married in 1959 at Congregation Beth Shalom. Ben attended the University of Nebraska Medical School with internship/residency in Pediatrics at University of Kansas Medical Center.

Ben established a private practice in KCK in 1964. He served on the medical staff of Bethany & Providence Medical Centers & was an advocate for neglected & abused children. He served as a captain in the Army at Fort Riley during Vietnam, 1966-68.

In 1989, Ben joined Children’s Mercy’s Pediatric Care Center, where he spent the remainder of his career until diagnosed with Parkinson’s at age 72 in 2009. While there, he served as Associate Director, Managed Care & Associate Medical Director, Family Health Partners 1998-2007.

Ben was a hard working & caring physician who developed lifelong friendships with his patients & their parents. Early in his career, he began calling parents in the evenings to check on their sick children. He also established CMH Thursday evening & Saturday morning clinics to provide appointments for working parents.

Ben honored his brother Sidney, a pediatrician who died at age 30, by creating a college scholarship in Tecumseh for students pursuing science majors.

After retirement, Ben made fighting Parkinson’s his full time job. He followed medical advice, including physical, cognitive & social activity. Ben began exercising–taking chair yoga, movement & tai chi at Turning Point & The J, where he loved socializing with friends. In 2017, Ben provided seed money to bring Rock Steady Boxing to The J. He attended faithfully & thrived in this program. With his Parkinson’s becoming more severe, Ben underwent deep brain stimulation surgery in 2018, which gave him additional years of quality life.

Ben was an engaged Zayda who felt immense “nachas” from his children & grandchildren. He was proud of all their accomplishments & especially enjoyed family gatherings, where he discussed current events & all aspects of his family’s lives.

Ben loved making conversation with random strangers. When asked how he was doing, his response was, “It’s the best day of my life! The birds are chirping & the dogs are barking!” He loved the reactions he received. Other interests included cycling, traveling, movies, animals, vintage cars & Turner Classic movies.

Ben accepted his Parkinson’s diagnosis with a sense of humor, grace, positivity & an indomitable spirit. He never complained.

Ben was predeceased by his parents, Eva & Ben Rubin, & by his brothers Abner & Sidney. Ben is survived by his loving & devoted wife of 64 years, Debra. He is also survived by his three daughters: Sheila & Dr. Ken Sonnenschein, Tanya Rubin & Rachel Rubin; his grandchildren: Morgan, Avi, Pearl, & Gabriella Sonnenschein; Talia & Kaiya Walsh & Jake Williams; & his sons-in-law David Williams & Matt Walsh. The family would like to thank his caregivers through Gina Wise, Wise Choices Care. In particular, Hibo Hussein & Jacque McCollough for their excellent care & companionship.

The funeral services will be 2:00pm Monday, July 10, 2023 at the Louis Memorial Chapel, 6830 Troost Ave. Interment will be at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ben's memory may be made to Pediatric Dental Clinic, Operation Breakthrough, 3039 Troost Ave, KC, MO 64109; or Rock Steady Boxing/Parkinson's Programming at The J, 5801 W. 115th Street, OP, KS 66211.