July 25, 1946 – June 29, 2023

After open heart surgery in May, Becky Ann Barnett Payne succumbed to complications of the surgery on June 29, 2023. Beloved wife and mother, Becky is survived by her husband of 58 years, Joseph Keith Payne, Jr.; their daughters Julia K. Payne Mieras of Gilbert AZ and Jenny K. Payne Buchanan of Overland Park KS; sons-in-law Kyle Mieras and Casey Buchanan; granddaughters Gracen Josephine Mieras, Hadley Maradith Mieras and Maggie Wen Ke Buchanan; and sister-in-law Judith K. Payne. She is preceded in death by her parents Dr. F. Lyman Barnett (born Greenfield MO) and V. Vivian Steele Barnett (born Hartford AR) both residents of Springfield MO.

Becky was born in Springfield MO where she lived with her parents until she married. Her father was a dentist and her mother owned and managed The Children’s Shop. Becky attended primary school at Elfindale Academy and graduated from Parkview High School in 1964. After marrying Joe in 1965, they lived in Virginia Beach VA, Pensacola FL, Canoga Park CA, Winter Harbor ME and Boston MA. When Joe left the Navy, they settled in Kansas City MO where their daughters Julie and Jenny were born. Once the girls were in school, Becky worked as an ophthalmic tech for Dr. Larry Piebenga. Many weekends and summers were spent at their lake home at the Lake of the Ozarks. She was active with Beta Sigma Phi, their chapter nicknamed Eat-a-Bite-a-Pie. Becky dearly loved her miniature schnauzers, enjoyed cake decorating and maintained a wide circle of friends.