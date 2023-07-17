AdventHealth South Overland Park is first in Johnson County to use Aquablation therapy as treatment for enlarged prostate patients

Although medication can help, it does not always provide adequate relief. When medications are not effective, the next step to consider is surgery.

One problem almost every man will have to face as he gets older is an enlarged prostate, also known as benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The prostate gland is part of the reproductive system and is small when men are young. But as they get older, it grows and can begin to squeeze or pinch the urethra often making it more difficult for men with an enlarged prostate to urinate.

In the past, the most common benign prostate procedure was transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP), a procedure where doctors would scrape away the inner portion of the prostate. Although TURP has been considered the most effective treatment for an enlarged prostate, some less invasive procedures are now available.

One of those procedures is called aquablation therapy. AdventHealth South Overland Park is proud to be the first in Johnson County to offer this advanced, minimally invasive surgical treatment to help men in the community get back to feeling whole.

A few years back, the FDA approved aquablation which uses the power of water delivered with robotic precision to provide long-lasting BPH relief. Aquablation combines a camera called a cystoscope with ultrasound imaging, giving the surgeon the ability to see the entire prostate in real time and offering long-lasting BPH relief no matter how large the prostate is.

Aquablation therapy works by removing prostate tissue that is causing BPH symptoms through the urethra with no abdominal incision. This robotic technology ensures the prostate tissue is removed precisely, consistently and predictably. The therapy typically takes less than an hour and is performed under anesthesia at AdventHealth South Overland Park, followed by an overnight stay.

Oftentimes, men delay surgery for BPH because they are concerned about side effects such as incontinence and impact on sexual function. However, recent clinical studies show that aquablation therapy has a very low rate of irreversible complications.

