AdventHealth South Overland Park is first in Johnson County to use Aquablation therapy as treatment for enlarged prostate patients

One problem almost every man will have to face as he gets older is an enlarged prostate, also known as benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The prostate gland is part of the reproductive system and is small when men are young. But as they get older, it grows and can begin to squeeze or pinch the urethra often making it more difficult for men with an enlarged prostate to urinate.

Specifically, BPH can cause symptoms in men such as:

  • Difficulty starting a urine stream
  • Decreased strength of urine stream, or weak flow
  • Dribbling after urination
  • Feeling that the bladder is not completely empty
  • Having the urge to urinate again, soon after finishing
  • Feeling pain during urination
  • Waking at night to urinate
  • Frequent urination
  • A sudden, uncontrollable urge to urinate.

Although medication can help, it does not always provide adequate relief. When medications are not effective, the next step to consider is surgery.