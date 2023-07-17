It’s a stressful time, and you don’t want to get suckered, especially when you have major damage to contend with.

Friday’s severe thunderstorms left a path of destruction through the Kansas City area, downing tree limbs and uprooting whole trees from Shawnee to south Overland Park.

All of a sudden, many Johnson County homeowners are looking for good, reliable tree services.

That’s why we want readers’ recommendations for honest, local tree companies that can get the job done — even the big ones — and won’t take advantage of their clients in dire straits.

If you have already gotten your debris cleaned up and appreciated the job done, let us know what company did it.

If you’re still desperately looking for help, hopefully our readers’ suggestions can help you find a solution.

How to tell us your picks

We’ll take recommendations for this “5 to Try” through Thursday.

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can:

Email ideas to stories@shawneemissionpost.com,

Send us messages on Facebook, Twitter or on Instagram,

Or comment at the bottom of this post.

Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

Other recent “5 to Try” lists

In the meantime, check out some of our other recent “5 to Try” lists of the best Johnson County has to offer, including: