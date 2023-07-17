Photo credit Shutterstock.
All of a sudden, many Johnson County homeowners are looking for good, reliable tree services.
Friday’s severe thunderstorms left a path of destruction through the Kansas City area, downing tree limbs and uprooting whole trees from Shawnee to south Overland Park.
It’s a stressful time, and you don’t want to get suckered, especially when you have major damage to contend with.
That’s why we want readers’ recommendations for honest, local tree companies that can get the job done — even the big ones — and won’t take advantage of their clients in dire straits.
If you have already gotten your debris cleaned up and appreciated the job done, let us know what company did it.
If you’re still desperately looking for help, hopefully our readers’ suggestions can help you find a solution.
How to tell us your picks
We’ll take recommendations for this “5 to Try” through Thursday.
To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can:
Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our “5 to Try.”
Other recent “5 to Try” lists
In the meantime, check out some of our other recent “5 to Try” lists of the best Johnson County has to offer, including:
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1