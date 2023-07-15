  Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor  - Sponsored posts

Your Community: Johnson County and Olathe Libraries update and enhance Interlocal agreement

Johnson County Library and Olathe Public Library have had a good partnership since 1989, codified in an Interlocal Agreement that was amended numerous times over the years.

In 2022, Library administrators acknowledged the agreement was outdated and needed to be rewritten to reflect governance changes, including the fact that Olathe Public Library had become an official part of Olathe city government in recent years.

So a new Interlocal Agreement between the Johnson County Library Board and the Olathe City Council was approved in January 2023, setting the stage for an even stronger relationship and many more positive collaborations in the future.