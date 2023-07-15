  Lucie Krisman  - Weather

Here’s how you can get rid of storm debris in Johnson County

Justin Keyser cuts up a downed tree in a yard near 77th and Belinder in Prairie Village on Saturday morning. Photo credit Kyle Palmer

Severe thunderstorms hit Johnson County Friday night, leaving hundreds of homeowners with fallen tree limbs in their yards and no power in their neighborhoods.

As cleanup efforts commence throughout the county, a number of Johnson County announced that they will establish drop off locations where residents can deposit their storm debris. Others plan to arrange for crews to come pick them debris up within the next week.

Here’s where residents in each city can go to drop them off, and which cities plan to conduct curbside pickups for storm debris in the near future.

Hi! I'm Lucie Krisman, and I cover the city of Leawood and the Blue Valley School District for the Post.

I'm a native of Tulsa, Okla., but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.

My work reporting on local government and the local business community is made possible by the support of our subscribers. To nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe: ? THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, please support our work by trying one today — your first month is just $1