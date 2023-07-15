Here’s how you can get rid of storm debris in Johnson County

Justin Keyser cuts up a downed tree in a yard near 77th and Belinder in Prairie Village on Saturday morning. Photo credit Kyle Palmer
Severe thunderstorms hit Johnson County Friday night, leaving hundreds of homeowners with fallen tree limbs in their yards and no power in their neighborhoods.
As cleanup efforts commence throughout the county, a number of Johnson County announced that they will establish drop off locations where residents can deposit their storm debris. Others plan to arrange for crews to come pick them debris up within the next week.
Here’s where residents in each city can go to drop them off, and which cities plan to conduct curbside pickups for storm debris in the near future.
Overland Park
The city of Overland Park will operate a drop-off site at 11921 Hardy St.
The site will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 16, July 17, July 22 and July 23.
Officials say residents should bring proof of residency with them, and plan to unload yard debris from their vehicles themselves.
The city plans to share details about when the curbside pickup will take place soon.
Mission
The city of Mission will also conduct a curbside pickup for residents within the next week.
Plans for this pickup had not yet been finalized as of Saturday morning.
In the meantime, city officials ask residents to try to keep fallen limbs out of the roadways and in their yards.
Roeland Park
The city of Roeland Park will pick up fallen tree limbs as part of scheduled trash pickups.
The city requires yard waste to be securely bundled and tied together with string or twine.
Branch bundles must weigh 50 pounds or less, and no more than 18 inches wide.
