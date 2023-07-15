Here’s how you can get rid of storm debris in Johnson County

Severe thunderstorms hit Johnson County Friday night, leaving hundreds of homeowners with fallen tree limbs in their yards and no power in their neighborhoods.

As cleanup efforts commence throughout the county, a number of Johnson County announced that they will establish drop off locations where residents can deposit their storm debris. Others plan to arrange for crews to come pick them debris up within the next week.

Here’s where residents in each city can go to drop them off, and which cities plan to conduct curbside pickups for storm debris in the near future.