PHOTOS: See damage Friday’s storms caused in Johnson County

Johnson County took a direct hit from a line of severe thunderstorms Friday evening, downing tree limbs and causing power outages across the greater Kansas City metro.
The National Weather Service’s Kansas City field office said wind gusts at times reached 60 to 70 miles per hour.
Into Saturday morning, homeowners and first responders were assessing damage in cities across the area, much of it caused by downed tree limbs and uprooted trees.
