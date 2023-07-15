  Staff Report  - Weather

PHOTOS: See damage Friday’s storms caused in Johnson County

A tree fell on a home on 68th Street in Shawnee during Friday's thunderstorms. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Johnson County took a direct hit from a line of severe thunderstorms Friday evening, downing tree limbs and causing power outages across the greater Kansas City metro.

The National Weather Service’s Kansas City field office said wind gusts at times reached 60 to 70 miles per hour.

Into Saturday morning, homeowners and first responders were assessing damage in cities across the area, much of it caused by downed tree limbs and uprooted trees.