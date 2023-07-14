  Ben McCarthy  - Overland Park

Tiki Taco eyes fall opening in downtown Overland Park

Tiki Taco already operates two locations in Kansas City and has been eyeing a third store in downtown Overland Park for months. Photo via Instagram.

Tiki Taco is inching closer to opening its third restaurant in the Kansas City metro and the first in Johnson County.

The company bought property in downtown Overland Park last year at the former home of a plumbing and electrical business at 7514 W. 80th St.