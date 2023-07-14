Tiki Taco eyes fall opening in downtown Overland Park

The company bought property in downtown Overland Park last year at the former home of a plumbing and electrical business at 7514 W. 80th St.

Tiki Taco is inching closer to opening its third restaurant in the Kansas City metro and the first in Johnson County.

Operating Partner Jason Kinslow confirmed Tiki Taco is eyeing early to mid-November as a goal for opening.

Extensive renovations are needed on the building, and Kinslow says construction on improvements could begin as soon as next week.

“It’s been a long process of developing this building,” he said. “We’re aiming for November, but if it happens sooner, we will be ecstatic.”

The Post first reported in January that the growing Kansas City-based restaurant was eyeing Overland Park as it’s next spot and awaiting approval from the city to move forward.

Tiki Taco runs 2 KCMO locations

Tiki Taco specializes in “Cal-Mex style” street tacos, with menu favorites that include Thai Fried Chicken Tacos and Thai Chili Pork Burritos.

Last October, the company opened a new location on Troost Avenue in Kansas City, near UMKC and Rockhurst University.

That added to the original location along 39th Street, near KU Medical Center, which opened in 2017.

Neither location offers large dining rooms, instead focusing on takeout and delivery orders.

Director of Marketing Meredith Schulte says the space for diners in Overland Park will be comfortable, but not massive.

Space for about 44 diners will surround a small bar, and there will be a patio outside with about six tables.

They also have plans for a food truck

Tiki Taco is also getting its own 26-foot-long food truck, and company leaders hope to have it deployed around the city starting next month.

They plan to cater to special private events, as well as be a presence at places like farmers markets.

Kinslow is excited for it to arrive and help them grow their footprint, and hopefully cross paths with new fans around the city who might be in the mood for their California-inspired tacos.

“Customers like that we’re very value friendly,” Kinslow said. “We’re almost as low as taco bell.”

