  A message from the Shawnee Mission School District  - Sponsored posts

SMSD News: Job Fair on July 31 – join our team and shine!

Are you ready for an exciting opportunity to join the Shawnee Mission School District and to be part of a team that truly makes a difference?

If so, plan to join us at a Classified Job Fair from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, July 31, 2023, at the Center for Academic Achievement, 8200 W. 71st Street. This job fair will focus on non-teaching positions.

Explore a wide-range of roles in SMSD and learn more about the fulfilling career opportunities now available. Whether you have experience in food service, custodial work, or are just starting your career, we have a place for you. 