SMSD News: Job Fair on July 31 – join our team and shine!

Explore a wide-range of roles in SMSD and learn more about the fulfilling career opportunities now available. Whether you have experience in food service, custodial work, or are just starting your career, we have a place for you.

If so, plan to join us at a Classified Job Fair from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, July 31, 2023, at the Center for Academic Achievement, 8200 W. 71st Street. This job fair will focus on non-teaching positions.

Are you ready for an exciting opportunity to join the Shawnee Mission School District and to be part of a team that truly makes a difference?

Positions include:

Paraprofessionals

Food Service Assistants

Custodians

Operations and Maintenance

IT – Technical Support Analysts

Aides

In SMSD, we believe that every team member plays an important role in helping students achieve their personal best. New team members will also benefit from the newly adopted Classified Pay Scale that provided an average salary increase of 10.5% to custodians, paras and other classified positions.

Additional benefits, include:

Competitive Pay

Paid holidays

Health insurance

Free access to an on-site state-of-the-art fitness center

On-site health facility

Retirement plan

Paid sick leave

Job fair attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about specific positions, walk through the application process, and showcase skills and abilities through a screening interview. Interested individuals are also encouraged to apply here.

Join us on July 31 and learn how your skills can help make a positive impact on the lives of our students. When we shine, our students shine. Together, let’s create a bright future! We are One Shawnee Mission and it’s time to shine.

