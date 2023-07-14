  Mike Frizzell  - Weather

Severe storms hit Johnson County, leaving thousands without power

A felled tree in the 7900 block of Nieman Road in Shawnee Friday evening. The tree snapped in half and was blocking most of the road. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

This is a breaking news story, and we’ll update it as we learn more. 

Johnson County was beginning to clean up Friday evening after severe storms packing 50- to 70-mile-per-hour wind gusts and heavy rain rolled through the area.

The National Weather Service’s Kansas City field office issued the first severe thunderstorm warning for Johnson County around 2:30 p.m. Friday., and the system’s front line starting assailing parts of Johnson County about an hour later.