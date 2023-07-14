  Juliana Garcia  - Roeland Park

🥤 New juice and smoothie bar opens in Roeland Park

Robeks, a Los Angeles-based fresh juice and smoothie shop, is now open for business in Roeland Park. Above, local owner and operator Ripu Sidhu in front of her new storefront. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

A juicery is the newest tenant at a strip mall in Roeland Park.

Los Angeles-based Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies made its Roeland Park debut last month, officially opening at 4984 Roe Blvd on June 28.

