🥤 New juice and smoothie bar opens in Roeland Park

A juicery is the newest tenant at a strip mall in Roeland Park.
Los Angeles-based Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies made its Roeland Park debut last month, officially opening at 4984 Roe Blvd on June 28.
Robeks replaces a former Subway
- This is Robeks’ second Johnson County location, with the only other one in Overland Park on 135th Street.
- Ripu Sidhu owns and operates the Robeks in Roeland Park and says the community drew her to the area.
- One of her sons attends St. Agnes Catholic School in Roeland park and antother son attended Bishop Miege High School, so she’s familiar with the city and surrounding area.
- “I’m involved in the community and I always loved this area,” Sidhu said.
The menu features juices, smoothies and toast
- Sidhu said she wanted to open a Robeks because she and her sons frequented the juice and smoothie shop when looking for a healthy option between games and practices.
- There are three different types of avocado toasts on the menu, as well as a fig and prosciutto toast and a veggies and hummus toast.
- Robeks offer six different smoothie categories, from classic and superfood to low-calorie and performance smoothies.
- “Everything is natural on the menu,” Sidhu said. “Nothing is artificial, no flavors, no colors or anything like that. My boys always loved the smoothies. If they want smoothies, toast or bowls, they will always go to Robeks.”
Sidhu wants to open more Robeks in the area
- Sidhu said her goal is to open three more Robeks by the end of 2025. (The Overland Park store is under different ownership.)
- Robeks in Roeland Park is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
