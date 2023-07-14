  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Lenexa

Lenexa wants to add more ‘missing middle housing’ — Here’s how

A Lenexa home. During its comprehensive plan review process, Lenexa is looking at ways to expand on more affordable housing stock by prioritizing "missing middle housing" options. Those tend to include townhomes, regular homes and other types of residential densities.

A Lenexa home. During its comprehensive plan review process, Lenexa is looking at ways to expand on more affordable housing stock by prioritizing "missing middle housing" options. Those tend to include townhomes, regular homes and other types of residential densities. File photo.

Lenexa is hoping to add more midrange housing options — including potentially townhomes and affordable starter homes — to areas of the city still open for development.

This type of housing, often called “missing middle housing,” tends to be more dense and attainable cost-wise, though it’s lacking in many communities where there might be a market for it, Community Development Director Scott McCullough said.

Encouraging these new housing options has so far been a major focus of the city’s comprehensive plan update process.

👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Shawnee, Lenexa and USD 232 for the Shawnee Mission Post. 

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter. 

The work we do every day — like going to city council meetings, covering community events and keeping tabs on local business developments — is only possible with the support of our subscribers. To our roughly 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! 💙 If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our community journalism by signing up for a month of access for $1.