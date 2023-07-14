  Taylor Wilmore  - JCCC

JCCC students welcome expanded mental health services

Among other things, JCCC is using federal grant money to expand training for student leaders to refer their peers who may need mental health supports. File photo.

With the help of a federal grant, Johnson County Community College is expanding on-campus mental health services with the aim of promoting student success and well-being, college officials say.

What changes are coming?

The college recently received a roughly $75,000 grant from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

The money will be used to increase staff and faculty training around mental health with the goal of being more inclusive on campus.