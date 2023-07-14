A new report shows tourism in Overland Park saw a spike in 2022, rebounding to pre-pandemic levels.

Data put together by international advisory firm Tourism Economics shows 4.7 million visitors came to Overland Park in 2022, spending more than $850 million and generating some $95 million in local tax revenues.

“Overland Park’s visitor economy has rebounded beyond pre-pandemic levels,” said Warren Wilkinson, president of Visit Overland Park, the city’s tourism and marketing bureau. “While these results are fantastic, we must continue to compete with other communities to expand our position as a great place to visit, live and work.”

Overall, year-over-year visits in 2022 were up more than 12%.

It comes after a concerted effort to direct funds towards promoting the city in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city spent $500,000 in federal pandemic relief funds in each of the past two years on marketing efforts

Read Tourism Economics full report here.

Lenexa life sciences lab expands. Millipore Sigman, a subsidary of Merck, spent $25 million and is reportedly adding 60 local jobs to its growing facility on 107th Street. [ Kansas City Business Journal ]

Johnson County updates “fats, oils and grease” inspection regime. As of last month, all restaurants in the county’s records needing permits to handle fats, oils and grease are current on their operating permits, after a backlog created by the COVID-19 pandemic. [ JoCoGov.org ]

Overland Park woman shot inadvertently while lying on couch. Mary Schulte’s downstairs neighbor at an apartment complex accidentally discharged his firearm, and the bullet went through the ceiling, striking Schulte in the stomach. [ Fox 4 ]

Some color splashed outside a bank in Shawnee. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.