Foster Real Estate Report: Goldilocks dilemma

Maggie Foster is your Johnson County Real Estate expert.
Ever find yourself wondering into a home, not knowing what you’re looking for? Like Goldilocks, here are some different housing options to consider when purchasing your next home. A home that’s not too hot, not too cold…but just right.
Resale
This is a home that has not been newly constructed from the ground up. Many home buyers choose this option because it can be more affordable than new construction, and a particularly great option for first time homebuyers who are starting in the market. Additionally, some custom details and materials such as aged, wood floors are not recreated in newly constructed homes. In our local seller’s market, it can take some time to get one’s offer accepted with strong competition amongst buyers.
New construction
These are homes that are newly built and do not have a previous owner. Frequently a buyer would typically work with the home builder to select the floor plan, appliances, and finishes. Many home buyers turn to this option because there is less competition in our seller’s market and new construction inventory is more available. It was reported by REALTOR® Magazine that “In March, 33% of listings nationwide were new homes in various stages of construction according to the National Association of Home Builders.”
Remodel friendly
On another end, you may find a resale home that needs some updating. Maybe it needs a new bathroom, or maybe a new kitchen, or just a lot of cosmetic updates such as paint and flooring. Continue to keep this in mind when searching in a resale home. This would allow you to have a custom feel in your home and to really make it your own. Not a visual person? That’s okay – there are several apps that can make your dream a reality. You don’t have to do these updates immediately, but rather when you’re financially capable. There is value in recognizing the improvements that you can make.
A savvy homebuyer knows that there is no perfect home. It even took Goldilocks a few tries to get what she wanted.
Johnson County market update
This week in Johnson County there were 1182 active listings, and 1293 listings went under contract (Source: Heartland MLS, July 14, 2023).
About Maggie
Maggie is a ReeceNichols real estate agent and a third-generation realtor. It’s her passion to provide a professional and positive buying and selling experience to her clients. Maggie has been featured in Realtor.com, Apartment Therapy and in other publications. https://maggief.reecenichols.com/
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1