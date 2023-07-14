Foster Real Estate Report: Goldilocks dilemma

Ever find yourself wondering into a home, not knowing what you’re looking for? Like Goldilocks, here are some different housing options to consider when purchasing your next home. A home that’s not too hot, not too cold…but just right.

Resale

This is a home that has not been newly constructed from the ground up. Many home buyers choose this option because it can be more affordable than new construction, and a particularly great option for first time homebuyers who are starting in the market. Additionally, some custom details and materials such as aged, wood floors are not recreated in newly constructed homes. In our local seller’s market, it can take some time to get one’s offer accepted with strong competition amongst buyers.

New construction

These are homes that are newly built and do not have a previous owner. Frequently a buyer would typically work with the home builder to select the floor plan, appliances, and finishes. Many home buyers turn to this option because there is less competition in our seller’s market and new construction inventory is more available. It was reported by REALTOR® Magazine that “In March, 33% of listings nationwide were new homes in various stages of construction according to the National Association of Home Builders.”