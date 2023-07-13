  Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor  - Lenexa

Three favorite summer flavors, elevated

Just three of the many mouthwatering options you can find at the Lenexa Public Market this summer.

Delicious food, cool crafted drinks and lively events – there’s no shortage of reasons to visit the Lenexa Public Market this summer.

The next few months of summer are already planned for you, jam-packed with weekly live music, special shopping events, and playful family activities. You can’t go wrong pairing any of the season’s celebrations and pastimes with a pizza, burger or Mexican street food from the Market.