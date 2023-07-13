  Juliana Garcia  - Mission Hills

Mission Hills Country Club pickleball lawsuit appears to have been settled

Leawood pickleball

The lawsuit a Johnson County mayor and his wife filed against Mission Hills Country Club over noise disruptions caused by pickleball appears to have been dropped in May. Photo courtesy Shutterstock.

A lawsuit filed by a Johnson County mayor and his wife targeting Mission Hills Country Club’s new pickleball courts appears to have been settled.

Last year, Mission Woods Mayor Darrell Franklin and his wife Laurie filed the lawsuit seeking a court order to stop play at the club’s several converted pickleball courts, which are near the Franklins’ residence.

Now, based on county court records online, it seems that the lawsuit has been dropped.

