That’s a five-day intensive program for secondary teachers in English and social studies, giving them a chance to interact with scholars and connect with other educators.

DalBello recently returned from a trip to the Jewish Foundation for the Righteous Summer Institute.

Angie DalBello, a longtime teacher in USD 232 in DeSoto, wants to use her extensive knowledge of the Holocaust and World War II to build a new social studies elective at Mill Valley High School.

DalBello was chosen as one of nearly 30 Alfred Lerner Fellows selected across the U.S.

She now hopes to take what she’s learned through years of teaching to create a new elective at Mill Valley focused solely on the history of the Holocaust.

DalBello is a veteran teacher in USD 232

She started her teaching career at De Soto High School in 1999 after graduating from KU.

Eventually, DalBello made her way to Mill Valley a couple of years later, shortly after that high school opened.

DalBello, who also serves as Mill Valley’s social studies department chair, currently teaches 11th grade U.S. History, which covers the Industrial Revolution to modern American history.

She also teaches a Constitutional Law course, one of a few semester-long courses seniors can choose from to take as their half-credit social studies requirement.

She’s traveled for Holocaust education programs in the past

Before her workshop this June in New Jersey, DalBello last year also visited Poland on an educator trip, which included a visit to the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, she also traveled to Washington, D.C., with a group of other Kansas City-area teachers to visit the United States’ Holocaust Museum and spend time with a Holocaust survivor.

“When I go to these conferences and meet other teachers, you get the opportunity to collaborate and share lesson ideas,” she said. “It just helps grow my knowledge on all these different areas. … Without a doubt my students will benefit from all that.”

DalBello wants to create a new elective

The focus of the new course — which she plans to call “History of the Holocaust” — would be to share some of the knowledge she’s gained over the years beyond the little bit that can be covered in the general U.S. History curriculum.

To DalBello, there are practical applications for studying the Holocaust so deeply.

“This happened pretty recently and in an extremely sophisticated European country, and the fact that it happened there tells us that it can happen anywhere, anytime, and I think it’s, of course, a warning,” she said. “We can’t be naive and pretend horrible things don’t happen. We can’t turn a blind eye.”

Another teacher in the Blue Springs School District who went to Poland and New Jersey with DalBello turned an existing elective at her school into one that focused more on the Holocaust and the history behind it.

USD 232’s next steps:

DalBello’s social studies elective focused on the Holocaust isn’t a done deal.

First, the USD 232 school board will need to consider it alongside any other K-12 course additions, likely later this fall.

If approved, the earliest the course could be offered is the 2024-2025 school year.

“Fingers crossed, hopefully that will be approved,” DalBello said of the course, noting that she hopes a teacher at De Soto would offer to teach it at the other high school as well.

