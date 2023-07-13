  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Unified School District No. 232

Mill Valley teacher wants to create new elective course on Holocaust

Mill Valley High School social studies teacher Angie DalBello wants to start a new elective course focused on the history of the Holocaust, using what she's learned through several trips and fellowships. Above, DalBello in Oskar Schindler's office during a trip to Poland in 2022. Photo courtesy of Angie DalBello.

Angie DalBello, a longtime teacher in USD 232 in DeSoto, wants to use her extensive knowledge of the Holocaust and World War II to build a new social studies elective at Mill Valley High School.

DalBello recently returned from a trip to the Jewish Foundation for the Righteous Summer Institute.

That’s a five-day intensive program for secondary teachers in English and social studies, giving them a chance to interact with scholars and connect with other educators.

👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Shawnee, Lenexa and USD 232 for the Shawnee Mission Post. 

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter. 

The work we do every day — like going to city council meetings, covering community events and keeping tabs on local business developments — is only possible with the support of our subscribers. To our roughly 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! 💙 If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our community journalism by signing up for a month of access for $1.