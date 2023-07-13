  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Unified School District No. 232

Why one USD 232 middle school will start earlier this year

Mill Creek Middle School will start and end the school day five days earlier in the 2023-2024 school year. That shift is meant to solve a transportation issue that's caused afternoon pickups at Mize and Belmont to be late. Photo courtesy Shutterstock.

Beginning this fall, Mill Creek Middle School in USD 232 will start school five minutes earlier.

That means students at the school located on 83rd Street in Lenexa will now begin their day at 7:50 a.m. and end at 3 p.m.

The change is part of the district’s larger strategy for dealing with a transportation bottleneck at some of its elementary schools.

👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Shawnee, Lenexa and USD 232 for the Shawnee Mission Post. 

