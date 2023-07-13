The change is part of the district’s larger strategy for dealing with a transportation bottleneck at some of its elementary schools.

That means students at the school located on 83rd Street in Lenexa will now begin their day at 7:50 a.m. and end at 3 p.m.

Last school year, many metro area schools had trouble with school bus driver shortages, causing problems for regular bus routes and transportation to extracurricular activities.

How will this help?

Given the location of the school and the location of some of its students, Mill Creek is one of the biggest users of buses in USD 232, with about 15 running routes last school year.

The district uses a two-tiered-like bus system, which means some buses are transporting secondary and elementary students to school at different times.

The time crunch between delivering students to Mill Creek and then getting to some of the elementary school students to pick up — particularly at Mize and Belmont elementary schools — proved challenging, assistant superintendent Alvie Cater told the school board Monday.

“It’s a lot of buses for one school and as such, after they completed the afternoon route, they were consistently late to two of our elementary schools,” he said. “Shifting Mill Creek to exit five minutes earlier should hopefully alleviate that challenge of arriving late at those two elementary schools.”

Other two USD 232 middle schools’ schedules won’t change

A few years ago, all three USD 232 middle schools’ schedules shifted in order to accommodate Monticello Trails and Lexington Trails, which share their campuses with the district’s two high schools.

That was meant to allow for more time for traffic from the high schools to clear out before middle school dismissals.

With this latest change at Mill Creek, Monticello Trails and Lexington Trails will still keep their bell schedules: a 7:55 a.m. start and a 3:05 p.m dismissal.

USD 232 board worried about some confusion

The school board authorized the proposal 6-0 earlier this week, but school board members did express some concern about the plan.

Particularly, there was worry about whether or not this shift would cause confusion elsewhere in the middle school system.

“I get concerned about stuff like this and rumors starting to spread,” said Ashley Spaulding, USD 232 school board president. “I do worry about the rest of the district and people starting to think that their kids are being picked up … earlier [or] later.”

Cater said the district plans to have “extensive communication” with Mill Creek families and staff members to ensure everyone knows about the shift.

It’s unclear how this shift will affect the bell schedule for half-days, which was discussed as well.

