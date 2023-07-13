  Kansas News Service  - Kansas legislature

Kansas judge keeps temporary ban on transgender ID changes

A judge kept in place a temporary order barring the Kansas Department of Revenue from making gender changes on driver's licenses. Photo credit Celia Llopis-Jepsen/Kansas News Service.

By Rose Conlon

Transgender Kansans remain temporarily barred from changing the gender on their drivers’ licenses, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Shawnee County District Court Judge Teresa Watson denied Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s administration’s request to dissolve an order she issued earlier this week blocking the changes.