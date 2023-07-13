  Andrew Gaug  - Johnson County

Why you may see more suicide prevention signs around Johnson County

The Johnson County Suicide Prevention Coalition has been working to place more signs, like this one above at the Justice Annex in Olathe, that promote the county's suicide prevention and crisis hotline number. Photo courtesy Nathan Carter.

Need help? If you are experiencing thoughts of suicide or a mental health crisis, call the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988. Trained responders are available 24 hours a day.

In Johnson County, signs promoting a suicide prevention and crisis hotline are popping up in more places.

In schools, libraries, the county courthouse and correctional facilities, the colorful signs bearing the message “You are not alone” and advertising the phone number for the Johnson County Mental Health Center Crisis Line aim to prompt people to get help during dire times.