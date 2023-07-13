  Roxie Hammill  - Housing

Habitat for Humanity pares back plan for Olathe affordable housing development

Officials with Habitat for Humanity of Kansas City fielded questions from neighboring residents about the organization's plan to build 14 affordable single-family homes near 159th Street and Black Bob Road. Photo courtesy Kevin Schutte.

An affordable housing development built by Habitat for Humanity planned for Olathe will be smaller than earlier estimations because of floodplain issues, Habitat board members said Wednesday.

The project, dubbed Olathe Pathway, at 159th Street and Blackbob Road will have a maximum of 14 single-family homes, rather than the 20 originally planned.

Still, the proposal — a key plank in the county’s continuing efforts to address housing affordability — is on track and likely to be submitted to Olathe city planners soon, said Lindsay Hicks, president and CEO of the nonprofit.