🌳 This Prairie Village backyard tree is now a ‘Champion’

Prairie Village residents Lindsay and Skip Voitik can now say they are owners of a “Champion tree.”
The English oak tree in the Voitiks’ backyard off 75th and Fontana streets is the largest of its species in the state of Kansas, thereby earning it a distinction as a state-recognized “Champion tree.”
It’s the sixth tree in Prairie Village to be given that status.
