  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

🌳 This Prairie Village backyard tree is now a ‘Champion’

Prairie Village's newest Champion tree and owner Lindsay Voitik.

Prairie Village is now home to a sixth state-recognized "Champion tree," located in the backyard of Skip and Lindsay Voitik (Linsday, pictured above). The Voitiks own the largest English oak tree in the state of Kansas, right off of 75th and Fontana streets. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Prairie Village residents Lindsay and Skip Voitik can now say they are owners of a “Champion tree.”

The English oak tree in the Voitiks’ backyard off 75th and Fontana streets is the largest of its species in the state of Kansas, thereby earning it a distinction as a state-recognized “Champion tree.”

It’s the sixth tree in Prairie Village to be given that status.

👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.