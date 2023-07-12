  Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor  - Sponsored posts

Paw Envy: Johnson County’s premier pet boutique

Introducing Paw Envy, Johnson County’s premier dog and cat boutique.

If you’re like me, your dog or cat is a member of your family, and we want the very best for them. For many years, I have dreamed of a place I could shop for the highest quality foods, treats, toys and services for my pets. Last year, I made that a reality and opened Paw Envy

My name is Shelly Bartell and I am the owner of Johnson County’s premier dog and cat boutique. We are located at 22748 Midland, in Shawnee. I have always wanted to open a store for like minded pet parents who were searching for a place that offers the highest quality products. But for me, it had to be more than just exceptional products, it had to be a destination, a place I could bring my pets to enliven their senses, where the staff is welcoming, friendly and knowledgeable.  My idea was to provide a place for customers to want to come to the store, not have to go to the store. 

