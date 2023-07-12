Paw Envy: Johnson County’s premier pet boutique

My name is Shelly Bartell and I am the owner of Johnson County’s premier dog and cat boutique. We are located at 22748 Midland, in Shawnee. I have always wanted to open a store for like minded pet parents who were searching for a place that offers the highest quality products. But for me, it had to be more than just exceptional products, it had to be a destination, a place I could bring my pets to enliven their senses, where the staff is welcoming, friendly and knowledgeable. My idea was to provide a place for customers to want to come to the store, not have to go to the store.

If you’re like me, your dog or cat is a member of your family, and we want the very best for them. For many years, I have dreamed of a place I could shop for the highest quality foods, treats, toys and services for my pets. Last year, I made that a reality and opened Paw Envy .

At Paw Envy, my team and I welcome you and your fury family member in! We offer an experience that is unlike anything in Johnson County. We are not a big box store; we are a boutique experience. Here you can:

Buy the highest quality foods created by nutritionist-minded companies

Find a unique and creative toy designed to stimulate the mind

Shop for fresh baked treats from our bakery

Have your pet professionally groomed by our qualified grooming staff

Find unique gifts for friends and family that have pets of their own.

NOW OPEN!!

We have recently answered the demand for a high end, spa-like, self-service dog washing offering. Our 6 stainless steel tubs are thoughtfully stocked with everything you need to bathe your dog, including shampoos, ear cleaner, brushes, fresh towels, high pressure dryers and a scent bar to make them smell fresh and clean! To help those that are a bit nervous, we offer peanut butter licks to keep their restless tempers at ease.

Here is what our customers are saying about us

“We have a goldendoodle and recently tried the grooming service at Paw Envy because it’s more convenient than our previous groomer. We’ve been back twice since for grooming, and they just keep getting better. All of the groomers are very kind with the dogs, and do a nice job. After his grooming “spa day,” my kids can’t wait to see what fun superhero-themed bandana our doodle will be sporting. Plus, the store carries several of our favorite dog food products, and we’ve even found a few new items to love. Everyone is so friendly and helpful; I enjoy shopping here.” Tiffany Schlemeier “Love this place ❤️. You need to stop by for grooming and handmade dog treats! They groomed both of our dogs this wk: our 13 yr old wheaten terrier and 7 yr old goldendoodle (rescue from a puppy mill only 4 months ago). They were so very gentle and kind to both of them and made sure to go at the pace that was right for the dog! Also purchased two bags of their homemade dog treats. And our dogs loved them. Check this place out” Tamara Jueneger

I am so happy to be a part of this community of people who want to care for their pets, and I look forward to meeting everyone who comes to visit us!