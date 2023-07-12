  Kansas Reflector  - Kansas legislature

Judge temporarily blocks Kansas from allowing gender changes to driver’s licenses

The Shawnee County District Court granted attorney general Kris Kobach a temporary injunction Monday in a dispute with Gov. Laura Kelly’s decision to allow transgender Kansas to alter gender markers on driver’s licenses. Photo credit Scott Canon/Kansas News Service.

By Tim Carpenter 

A Shawnee County District Court judge issued a temporary restraining order Monday to prevent Kansans from amending gender declarations on driver’s licenses pending further consideration of a lawsuit filed by Attorney General Kris Kobach.

Kobach filed suit Friday to compel the Kansas Department of Revenue under Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly to stop permitting transgender Kansans to change gender markers on state licenses to drive.