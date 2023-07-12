JoCo Notes: County opens waitlist for affordable housing vouchers

Low-income Johnson Countians can sign up Wednesday to get a spot on the county’s waiting list for federally funded housing vouchers.

☀️ Today’s forecast : Extremely hot and humid, with a likelihood of thunderstorms later tonight. High: 98. Low: 72.

Those who apply will get a spot in line to receive a federal voucher that will help pay their rent. The vouchers will be administered through the Johnson County Housing Authority.

The federal vouchers are intended for very low income renters aimed at helping them “locate decent, safe housing while maintaining rental payments at an affordable level,” said Heather McNeive, Johnson County’s director of Housing Services, in a released statement.

Preference will be given to applicants who live in Johnson County but outside the city of Olathe (which administer its own federal vouchers), as well as domestic violence survivors and the elderly or disabled.

Applications will be available online Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. here (which will go live at 9 a.m.)

Applicants will need to set up an account here, prior to submitting their application.

🗓 Public meetings Wednesday

Johnson County Commission on Aging, 9 a.m. [More info]

Overland Park Public Safety Committee, 7 p.m. [View agenda]

🚀 Post’s top Monday stories

📰 Other local news

Manufacturing company to lay off 99 at Mission plant. New York-based flexible packaging manufacturer PPC Flexible Packaging is laying off nearly 100 workers at its facility in Mission. [ Kansas City Business Journal ]

JoCo first responders train for active shooters. First responders from law enforcement agencies across Johnson County are conducting active shooter drills, including firing blank rounds, at Shawnee Mission West High School. [ Fox 4 ]

Olathe police run out of steering wheel locks, cancel 2nd giveaway. The Olathe Police Department gave away so many steering wheel locks Thursday that it canceled a second giveaway planned next week. [ Fox 4 ]

📸 A thousand words

These Shawnee Mission students got an up-close look at a pretty big snake as part of the district’s summer school offerings. Photo via Twitter.