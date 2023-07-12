  A message from Johnson County Park and Recreation District  - Sponsored posts

Inside JCPRD: “All ‘Board: The Farm Homes Special!”*

A map showing the route of the 1937 Better Farm Homes Demonstration Train across Kansas. The train stopped in counties hashed in red, and organizers believed the counties hashed in blue were close enough to benefit from the stops in neighboring counties. Courtesy Kansas Historical Society.

By the Johnson County Museum

Johnson County Museum’s new special exhibit, “TRAINS: Transportation and the Transformation of Johnson County,” explores ways the arrival of the railroad changed the county. One often overlooked way trains transformed Johnson County was in the sharing of ideas and information. While researching at the Kansas State Archives, museum staff came across a series of documents related to what was called a “special” train in the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railway Company Records. These documents illustrate that trains transported more than freight and people – they also transported ideas

The Farm Homes Demonstration Train

In the early- to mid-20th century, much of the nation’s population lived in rural settings or small towns with limited access to national newspapers and radios. Various railroads sent out “specials” to share information on a variety of topics with people across the U.S.