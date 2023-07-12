KC-area burrito shop owner brings concept home to Shawnee

Champion Burritos is opening a new Shawnee location, its first on the Kansas side of the metro area. Above, the burrito el campeon, one of the restaurant's featured menu items. Photo via Facebook.
Kansas City-based Mexican food restaurant Champion Burritos is set to open a Shawnee location at the end of this month.
The new spot will be in a long-vacant storefront in the Shawnee Station West shopping center off Shawnee Mission Parkway between Renner and Maurer roads.
Shawnee is Champion Burrito owner’s home
The restaurant first started in 2011 in a North Kansas City gas station and grew out from there.
Today, Champion Burritos has restaurants in North KC, Parkville and Gladstone, Missouri. Additionally, the business has a Champion Burritos To Go food truck.
Owner Ernesto Aguirre, a Shawnee resident, told the Post the business has hoped to expand into Shawnee for a while to “invest where we live.”
The new restaurant — which he opened with John Leon — is just an eight-minute commute from his own home. He called it “a dream come true.”
There are also plans in the works to start franchising. The first franchise location is planned for north Overland Park near 103rd Street and U.S. 69 Highway.
Champion Burritos will be at 16322 W 65th St.
In the early 2010s, this particular space was home to a Subway, but it’s been empty for much of the last decade.
This retail strip is part of a larger-scale regional commercial zone in central Shawnee, including a Target, Kohl’s and other large retailers just across Maurer Road.
There is also a Lowe’s, Sports Clips, GameStop, McDonald’s and Walmart Supercenter nearby in the Shawnee Station West center.
Champion Burritos serves breakfast, lunch, dinner
Champion Burrito does counter service for sit down and to-go orders. It’s also on many of the online food delivery services.
The menu has more than 20 types of street tacos and roughly 25 burrito options.
Aguirre said the featured menu item is the burrito el campeon, which comes with your choice of chicken or steak, shrimp, potatoes, cheese, pico de gallo, chipotle sauce and avocado stuffed in a 12-inch tortilla.
There are also quesadillas, tortas and different platters available to order.
An exact opening date hasn’t been set, but Aguirre expects to have some grand opening festivities later this month.
Aguirre said this new location will open a little earlier in the day than its sister locations across State Line, serving breakfast starting at 7 a.m. Monday through Saturday. It will close around 8 p.m.
