KC-area burrito shop owner brings concept home to Shawnee

Kansas City-based Mexican food restaurant Champion Burritos is set to open a Shawnee location at the end of this month.

The new spot will be in a long-vacant storefront in the Shawnee Station West shopping center off Shawnee Mission Parkway between Renner and Maurer roads.

Shawnee is Champion Burrito owner’s home

The restaurant first started in 2011 in a North Kansas City gas station and grew out from there.