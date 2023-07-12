  Juliana Garcia  - Mission

Brothers Records & Toys relocates from Mission to Shawnee

Brothers Mission moves to Shawnee, where owner Kyle Maggart poses.

Brothers Records & Toys, a merger of Brothers Music KC and Brothers Toys and Collectibles, relocated from downtown Mission to Shawnee. Above, co-owner Kyle Maggart at the new Shawnee location. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Brothers Records & Toys, formerly two separate vintage-themed resale businesses, have merged into one shop and moved out of downtown Mission.

Co-owners and brothers Kyle and Cole Maggart merged their two shops — Brothers Music KC and Brothers Toys and Collectibles — and moved to Shawnee at 12206 Johnson Drive.

👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.