Brothers Records & Toys relocates from Mission to Shawnee

Brothers Records & Toys, formerly two separate vintage-themed resale businesses, have merged into one shop and moved out of downtown Mission.
Co-owners and brothers Kyle and Cole Maggart merged their two shops — Brothers Music KC and Brothers Toys and Collectibles — and moved to Shawnee at 12206 Johnson Drive.
