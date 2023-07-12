  Ben McCarthy  - Overland Park

Atomic Cowboy’s handmade biscuits and pizza coming to Overland Park

Denver-based Atomic Cowboy operates the breakfast-centric Denver Biscuit Company as well as hand-tossed pizza joint Sully's Pizza in the same buildings. Above, biscuit sandwiches served by Denver Biscuit Company. Photo via Facebook.

Denver-based Atomic Cowboy, known for operating the breakfast-centric Denver Biscuit Company, is expanding its local footprint with a new two-in-one restaurant planned for a prominent corner near downtown Overland Park.

Restaurant will share new UMB space off Metcalf

The newly remodeled UMB Bank building sits at 7101 W. 80th Street., on the recently remade corner of Metcalf Avenue just east of the heart of downtown Overland Park.

Atomic Cowboy owner Drew Shader hopes to open the Overland Park restaurant in that building just before Thanksgiving. 