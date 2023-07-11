  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Shawnee

Wild Child, ‘no and low’ alcohol cocktail bar, debuts in downtown Shawnee

Jay Sanders (above), a familiar face from Drastic Measures next door, is part of the team behind Wild Child in downtown Shawnee. He's joined by Derick and Shelley Shackelford in this endeavor.

Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Wild Child, the much-anticipated low- and no-alcohol cocktail and wine bar in downtown Shawnee, is set to open this week.

Just east of Nieman Road, the new bar is at 11022 Johnson Dr., next to its sister establishment Drastic Measures.

Though some of the owners between the two bars are the same, the vibes couldn’t be more different, owner Jay Sanders said.

