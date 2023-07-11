  Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor  - Newsletter

RAIN – A tribute to The Beatles brings Beatlemania to Starlight Theatre July 21-23

RAIN, the highly regarded tribute band, who has brought The Beatles’ music to more than 1.9 million people worldwide, will play at Starlight Theatre July 21-23. Photo credit: Richard Lovrich

Rain – A Tribute to The Beatles performs songs from Abbey Road & the Rooftop Concert LIVE, in addition to all your favorite hits from the iconic band. Rain pays tribute to the classic songs and memorable live performances of The Beatles’ career, but also features note-for-note performances of songs that were never played in front of a live audience until now.

The highly regarded tribute band, who has brought The Beatles’ music to more than 1.9 million people worldwide, will play at Starlight Theatre July 21-23.

This tour features new, state-of-the-art LED screens that enhance the already dazzling performance and play multimedia content throughout the show. Guests at Starlight will be taken back in time to the various eras of The Beatles during the show, resulting in a memorable concert experience.