RAIN – A tribute to The Beatles brings Beatlemania to Starlight Theatre July 21-23

This tour features new, state-of-the-art LED screens that enhance the already dazzling performance and play multimedia content throughout the show. Guests at Starlight will be taken back in time to the various eras of The Beatles during the show, resulting in a memorable concert experience.

The highly regarded tribute band, who has brought The Beatles’ music to more than 1.9 million people worldwide, will play at Starlight Theatre July 21-23.

Rain – A Tribute to The Beatles performs songs from Abbey Road & the Rooftop Concert LIVE, in addition to all your favorite hits from the iconic band. Rain pays tribute to the classic songs and memorable live performances of The Beatles’ career, but also features note-for-note performances of songs that were never played in front of a live audience until now.

Beatlemania comes to Starlight

The fan culture that surrounded The Beatles during the mid-1960s became known as “Beatlemania,” a phenomenon that mostly affected their swooning teenage fans and resulted in consecutive sold out shows. Now, Beatlemania is coming to guests under the stars at Starlight Theatre.

Starlight has its own unique history with The Beatles as well. Ringo Starr made a stop at Starlight on Sep. 3, 2018, during the All Starr Band Tour. While the original members of the Beatles will not be appearing on Starlight’s historic stage, the cast members of RAIN will make audiences do a double take, as their wardrobe, stage elements and music so closely resemble that of the original members.

Tickets on sale now

Tickets to RAIN – A Tribute to The Beatles are on sale now and available online at kcstarlight.com, by calling (816) 363-7827, or by visiting the ticket office at 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City, Mo., 64132. The show begins at 8 p.m.

Discount prices for groups of 10 or more are available by contacting Starlight’s group sales department at 816-997-1137 or groups@kcstarlight.com.

Starlight invites you to join us for a blast to the past that is sure to ignite the Beatlemania inside you!