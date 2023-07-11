  Roxie Hammill  - Facebook

Overland Park council advances budget that increases infrastructure spending by $28.5 million

Overland Park's proposed budget is 15% larger than the current year, with significant new spending on infrastructure projects like road repair. File photo.

A city budget that emphasizes street and sidewalk repair through increased sales and property tax collections took a step toward reality Monday night as council members approved its publication ahead of an August public hearing.

The council decided to push ahead with a budget recommended by City Manager Lori Luther that keeps a steady property tax rate and enacts the three-eighth-cent sales tax for infrastructure that was recently approved by voters.

The vote sets things in motion for an August 21 public hearing that will precede the final approval of a budget for 2024. The council’s various committees had already voted to recommend the budget as presented by Luther.