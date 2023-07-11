  Juliana Garcia  - Mission

Here’s what’s going in at former Runza on Johnson Drive in Mission

Mission Azura Credit Union is taking over the Runza.

The long vacant Runza on Johnson Drive in Mission is on track to become Azura Credit Union's third Johnson County location. Above, the Runza in July 2023. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

The long-vacant building that formerly housed a Runza fast food franchise in Mission is getting a new tenant.

Kansas-based Azura Credit Union plans to open up a location at 6751 Johnson Drive, where a Runza operated before closing in 2018.

