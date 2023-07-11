Know Your Rights: You were in a crash with an Amazon delivery van. Now what?

Amazon requires an extensive network of delivery drivers to deliver more than 1.5 million packages daily. Most of these deliveries happen safely. However, serious Amazon delivery accidents do occur, and when they do, they present unique challenges. You deserve to know the obstacles that may arise when suing Amazon for a motor vehicle accident and effective strategies to overcome those obstacles.

After an accident with an Amazon delivery vehicle or any other vehicle, you need to prove who caused the crash and the value of your damages. Any car accident case can be complicated, but our car accident lawyers have found that Amazon accidents often present unique challenges because:

Amazon Hires Independent Contractors to Deliver Packages

The Amazon drivers you see driving around your neighborhood may not be Amazon employees. Instead, these drivers may be independent contractors. They may work independently or for small businesses that contract with Amazon Flex.