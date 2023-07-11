Know Your Rights: You were in a crash with an Amazon delivery van. Now what?

Amazon requires an extensive network of delivery drivers to deliver more than 1.5 million packages daily. Most of these deliveries happen safely. However, serious Amazon delivery accidents do occur, and when they do, they present unique challenges. You deserve to know the obstacles that may arise when suing Amazon for a motor vehicle accident and effective strategies to overcome those obstacles.
After an accident with an Amazon delivery vehicle or any other vehicle, you need to prove who caused the crash and the value of your damages. Any car accident case can be complicated, but our car accident lawyers have found that Amazon accidents often present unique challenges because:
Amazon Hires Independent Contractors to Deliver Packages
The Amazon drivers you see driving around your neighborhood may not be Amazon employees. Instead, these drivers may be independent contractors. They may work independently or for small businesses that contract with Amazon Flex.
If you’ve been in a crash with an Amazon driver, you need to know:
- Who employs the driver
- Whether the driver was working at the time of the crash
- Who insures the driver
- Who may be liable for your accident damages
All of this information is necessary so that you and your car accident lawyer can pursue a fair recovery from the right parties.
Amazon Has the Resources to Defend Legal Claims Vigorously
Amazon has the financial resources, skilled lawyers, and the corporate interest to defend itself against legal claims. This can create an uneven playing field. As Amazon lawyers try to avoid liability, you may be overwhelmed with documentation requests and legal motions.
Amazon accidents present unique challenges, but you can overcome these challenges with the help of an experienced accident lawyer. Our experienced Kansas City accident attorneys know how to:
- Investigate complex cases
- Identify the right defendants
- Get and protect necessary evidence
- Negotiate with insurers
- Fight for your rights in court, if necessary
We can handle your legal needs and protect your fair compensation while you concentrate on your physical and emotional recoveries.
If you’ve been hurt in a Kansas City car accident you need to speak with an experienced car accident attorney as soon as possible. Contact us online or call our Kansas City office directly at 816.320.6810 to schedule your free consultation.
