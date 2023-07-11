  Roxie Hammill  - Environment

Hundreds of old oil and gas wells in Johnson and Miami counties need capping

U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, right, and Democratic U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids this week toured the site of an old gas well in south Johnson County that had been plugged. Photo credit Roxie Hammill.

Oil and gas wells that are in some cases over a century old, abandoned and emitting methane, are targeted for being plugged up as part of a comprehensive federal investment in infrastructure that may eventually include 378 wells in Johnson and Miami counties.

U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Democratic U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids toured some of those wells this week in Johnson County, as part of an effort to call attention to President Joe Biden’s economic priorities.

Haaland, Davids and Susan Duffy, chair of the Kansas Corporation Commission, stopped at the Virginia Sue Field of Dreams near 183rd Street and Pflumm Road in Bucyrus to visit three of those sites on Monday.