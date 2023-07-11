CORRECTION: Shawnee Mission Park Marina set to reopen this week

☀️ Today’s forecast : Hot! Mostly clear skies with a high of 95. Stay safe!

Correction: This story has been updated to make clear that the Shawnee Mission Park Marina is reopening Wednesday. The original version erroneously stated that the marina was reopening Tuesday.

After seven months of work, the newly renovated Shawnee Mission Park Marina will open to the public Wednesday.

The marina, which features a new ticketing area as well as improved storage for life jackets and paddles, will offer daily hours through Aug. 13.

Following the end of the summer season, the marina will have weekend hours Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 4.

Initial plans for the renovation project had projected an opening over Memorial Day weekend. However, inclement weather and supply chain issues delayed construction progress.

You can now make boat reservations online at JCPRD.com/marinas. All boat rentals will be for one hour.

Overland Park family displaced after house fire. An Overland Park family has been displaced after a fire at their home on 160th Street Monday morning. Fire officials say two adults and two children along with their two dogs got out of the home safely, though two bird died. [KCTV]

Overland Park among least stressed cities in U.S., according to Wallethub. A new set of rankings from the website finds that Overland Park is among the five least stressed cities in the country. [WIBW]

New USD 232 (De Soto) School District Superintendent Cory Gibson shared this “first day of school” pic as he began his tenure leading the quickly growing school district last week. Photo via Twitter.