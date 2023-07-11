It’s time to vote for your local favorites in Best of Johnson County 2023!

Folks, it’s time to select the crème de la crème here in Johnson County.
Voting in this year’s Best of Johnson County opened earlier today, giving Johnson Country residents like you the chance to vote for your favorites in 140 categories — from best pizza and wine list to best lawyer and real estate agent.
We had more than 30,000 nominations come in when the campaign opened this spring. After tallying the nominations, we’ve set the ballot with the top five nominees in each category as finalists vying for the title of Best of Johnson County.
Participate for your chance to win $500!
Voting is quick and easy — and could earn you some serious cash to spend just by participating.
- Just go to the Best of Johnson County and select any category to start voting.
- Make your pick from among the five finalists and then enter a valid email address to cast your ballot.
- Anyone who casts at least 10 votes from the same valid email address will be automatically entered for a chance to win $500.
- Note: All users can cast one vote per category per day. So if you’ve got someone you’re super passionate about, don’t be afraid to support them multiple times.
Voting will be open through August 15, and we’ll be posting updates along the way with the current standings in key categories.
Get started and cast your first vote today!
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1