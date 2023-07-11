It’s time to vote for your local favorites in Best of Johnson County 2023!

Folks, it’s time to select the crème de la crème here in Johnson County.

Voting in this year’s Best of Johnson County opened earlier today, giving Johnson Country residents like you the chance to vote for your favorites in 140 categories — from best pizza and wine list to best lawyer and real estate agent.

We had more than 30,000 nominations come in when the campaign opened this spring. After tallying the nominations, we’ve set the ballot with the top five nominees in each category as finalists vying for the title of Best of Johnson County.