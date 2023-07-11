Argument ends in shootings that injure 2 teens in Overland Park

At the scene, Overland Park Police spokesperson Officer John Lacy told the Post that two 17-year-olds have serious injuries.

Police were called to The Ridge Apartments, just northwest of 103rd Street and Antioch Road, shortly before 2 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Overland Park Police say two teenagers shot each other following an argument in an apartment complex parking lot Tuesday afternoon.

“It’s an ongoing feud they’ve had with each other,” Lacy said. “One responded over to the residence of the other, words were exchanged, and gunshots were exchanged.”

One teen found at scene, the other on Blue Valley Parkway

One of the injured teens was found in the apartment complex parking lot, 102nd Place just west of Antioch Road, with at least two gunshot wounds.

Lacy says the second injured teenager left in a vehicle that officers later found on Blue Valley Parkway near 119th Street. Two other teenagers were in that vehicle with the injured person.

Police described the second teen’s injury as a gunshot wound to the arm.

Both of the injured were transported by Johnson County Med-Act ambulance to an area hospital for treatment.

Lacy says both teens are expected to recover from their injuries.

Detectives and crime scene technicians will be in the apartment complex for several hours to speak with potential witnesses and document the scene.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the argument or shooting to call them at 913-895-6300 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. Callers to the TIPS Hotline can remain anonymous.

