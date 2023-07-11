  Mike Frizzell  - Crime

Argument ends in shootings that injure 2 teens in Overland Park

Investigators blocked off the scene of the shooting that injured two teenagers Tuesday afternoon. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Overland Park Police say two teenagers shot each other following an argument in an apartment complex parking lot Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to The Ridge Apartments, just northwest of 103rd Street and Antioch Road, shortly before 2 p.m. for a reported shooting.

At the scene, Overland Park Police spokesperson Officer John Lacy told the Post that two 17-year-olds have serious injuries.