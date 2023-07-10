  A message from JCCC  - Sponsored posts

Updates from Johnson County Community College: Develop valuable workplace skills with specialized English classes

With new course offerings this fall, JCCC’s English department helps students sharpen their writing, editing, revision and communication skills necessary for any career.

JCCC’s English Department courses help students become better communicators, professional writers and well-rounded readers – qualities that apply to all professions. Starting this fall, we’re introducing new English courses for local professionals wanting to expand their writing skills beyond the basics.

Convenient courses for the working professional

Clear, concise and professional communication is key to success in most careers. In fact, corporations like Google and Facebook are placing greater emphasis on these “soft skills” rather than just “hard skills” like technical knowledge and training.

Many of JCCC’s English courses meet a variety of needs to help working professionals enhance – or refresh – their skills and credentials. For increased flexibility, we’re offering new English courses for students to master highly sought-after skills, like targeted writing strategies and writing for emerging industry software.