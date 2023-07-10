  Juliana Garcia  - Mission

This Mission park is getting a brand new, $306K walking trail

Broadmoor Park trail improvements

Mission is set to make $306,000 worth of improvements to the walking trails at Broadmoor Park. Construction is expected to begin in September and last until January. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Mission’s Broadmoor Park is on track to get a brand new walking trail later this year.

Located at 5701 Broadmoor Street, a full demolition and rebuild of the walking trails at the park is expected to cost the city $306,935. The city council will consider approval at a future meeting.

