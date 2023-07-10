Mission’s Broadmoor Park is on track to get a brand new walking trail later this year.
Located at 5701 Broadmoor Street, a full demolition and rebuild of the walking trails at the park is expected to cost the city $306,935. The city council will consider approval at a future meeting.
