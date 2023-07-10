The Learning Tree, a neighborhood toy store in Prairie Village, is on the hunt for new owners.

Jane and Jonny Girson, the owners of the Corinth Square location at 4004 W. 83rd Street, are ready for a new chapter after nearly 30 years in business.

Jane said she and Jonny plan to travel and volunteer once the store sells, but they aren’t ruling out the possibility of staying in the toy industry or opening another business.