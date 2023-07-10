  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

The Learning Tree in Prairie Village is looking for new owners

The Learning Tree Prairie Village.

The Learning Tree, a longtime Prairie Village toy store, is looking for new owners. Owners Jane and Jonny Girson, center and center-right, want to sell the store after nearly 30 years in Johnson County. From left to right, Jonah Girson (holding Bean), Sharon Mo, Jane Girson, Emma Girson, Jonny Girson and Joshua Girson. Photo courtesy Jane Girson.

The Learning Tree, a neighborhood toy store in Prairie Village, is on the hunt for new owners.

Jane and Jonny Girson, the owners of the Corinth Square location at 4004 W. 83rd Street, are ready for a new chapter after nearly 30 years in business.

Jane said she and Jonny plan to travel and volunteer once the store sells, but they aren’t ruling out the possibility of staying in the toy industry or opening another business.

