Shawnee man shoots himself in the hand while cleaning gun

Johnson County Med-Act and Shawnee Fire at the apartment building where a man shot himself in the hand Monday. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.
Shawnee police say a man has non-life-threatening injuries after accidentally shooting himself in the hand on Monday afternoon.
Police, firefighters, and paramedics responded to the Retreat of Shawnee Apartments, 11100 block of West 76th Terrace, at 4:51 p.m. after the man called 911 for help.
Johnson County Med-Act transported the man, said to be in his early 20s, to an area hospital for treatment.
At the scene, Shawnee Police Sergeant John Ross tells the Post that the man was doing “maintenance” on the gun when it happened.
No one else was inside the apartment at the time of the negligent discharge.
Police say they continue to investigate.
Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.
