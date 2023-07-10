Shawnee man shoots himself in the hand while cleaning gun

Shawnee police say a man has non-life-threatening injuries after accidentally shooting himself in the hand on Monday afternoon.

Police, firefighters, and paramedics responded to the Retreat of Shawnee Apartments, 11100 block of West 76th Terrace, at 4:51 p.m. after the man called 911 for help.

Johnson County Med-Act transported the man, said to be in his early 20s, to an area hospital for treatment.