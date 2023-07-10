  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Shawnee

Shawnee using $90K national grant to support health, wellness programming

At Shawnee's June Mobile Wellness Fair kids, families and citizens of all ages participated in a number of activities, got access to free groceries and were connected with healthcare support.

Throughout 2023, Shawnee has been working to build a program that emphasizes health and wellness in the community and capitalizes on existing partnerships with outside organizations. And, it’s all supported by a $90,000 grant city staff landed last year.

The timing was everything for Shawnee’s grant

Last year, Shawnee Parks and Recreation Program Manger Matt Mann heard about a grant opportunity from the National Recreation and Parks Association and the Wal-Mart Foundation called the Community Wellness Hub.

He said the timing was perfect since the city had just recently wrapped up its parks and recreation master plan process, which lays out the vision for the city’s park system and programs for the next decade or so.

