He said the timing was perfect since the city had just recently wrapped up its parks and recreation master plan process , which lays out the vision for the city’s park system and programs for the next decade or so.

Last year, Shawnee Parks and Recreation Program Manger Matt Mann heard about a grant opportunity from the National Recreation and Parks Association and the Wal-Mart Foundation called the Community Wellness Hub.

Throughout 2023, Shawnee has been working to build a program that emphasizes health and wellness in the community and capitalizes on existing partnerships with outside organizations. And, it’s all supported by a $90,000 grant city staff landed last year.

The grant, Mann said, tied in perfectly with one of the common master plan survey requests, which was for the city of Shawnee to grow its health and wellness programs for citizens of all ages. Plus, the city already had some partners looking to collaborate on some of these initiatives, like AdventHealth, Athletico Physical Therapy and the school districts.

“This is a great way for us to be able to use grant funding to help build programs,” Mann said. “We’re really just trying to provide health and wellness opportunities for the community for no cost.”

Shawnee was ultimately one of 10 communities to get first-time grant funding through this program, alongside Derby, Kan., and Little Rock, Ark. From there, Shawnee’s Healthier Because We Live Here Community Wellness Hub was born.

Shawnee’s Wellness Hub has three main focuses

Connecting with community partners to serve areas of need in Shawnee related to health.

Addressing community needs with hub events.

Creating a platform that serves as a “one stop shop” to answer questions and connect people with resources.

Wellness Hub programming has shown signs of success

Mann said one of the biggest successes so far has been the city’s Food, Fitness and Fun day camp, which the city offered with Johnson County Extension for about $20, a fraction of the cost usually associated with summertime day camps.

The first Mobile Wellness Fair — which the city will host on the third Saturday of the month into the fall — was also well-attended last month, Mann said. Roughly 75 people came, collecting food from Harvesters, connecting with community health partners and participating in a fitness activity.

Parks and Recreation Advisory Board Member Kathy Maxwell last week said the June fair was “one of the best joint efforts” she’d seen to address food insecurity and other health needs.

All of this, he said, and everything planned in the future, is only possible because of the grant and support from community partners.

“It’s folks that kind of jump in on [these needs], and want to make it better,” Mann said. “It’s a coalition to all address health and wellness needs in our community that others may not notice.”

Shawnee Wellness Hub events are planned through the fall

Shawnee is hosting more Mobile Wellness Fairs at Shawanoe Elementary from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on third Saturdays. Each event will have access to groceries, time to connect with health organizations and family activities.

At the upcoming July Mobile Wellness Fair, Santa and Ms. Claus will visit for Christmas in July and hand out books to kids. In August, the fair will have free immunizations and health screenings from the Mercy and Truth Medical Mission and KC Wolf will visit.

The Wellness Hub has also partnered with Johnson County Extension and other partners to offer some classes at free or lowered costs, particularly for seniors. That includes the Dining with Diabetes program and a fall prevention course planned in September.

Later this fall, Shawnee also plans to help rehab and restore the community garden at the First Baptist Church of Shawnee.

Shawnee could continue Wellness Hub in the future

Mann said Shawnee could get the grant again down the line, but he hopes to see some of these programs and partnerships grow into the future regardless.

“We’ve really tried to use the grant funding to supplement and support things that we already have established in the community so that it can be sustainable afterwards,” he said.

A top priority, Mann said, would be to expand the reduced-cost day camp offerings in the community. That might look like having more sessions of the Food, Fitness and Fun camp and eventually making all of the day camps more accessible cost-wise.

The same could be said for some of the classes offered in the community with Extension and other organizations. Those offerings tend to have costs associated to cover equipment and supplies, but a grant or other funding opportunities could cover some of that.

“All of us at different times need a hand up,” Mann said. “We really would like to drive people to those experiences as much as possible.”

