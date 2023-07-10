Twin villas neighborhood in western Lenexa taking shape

A new neighborhood of twin villa housing in western Lenexa is starting to take shape roughly two years after it first got approval from the city.

The development, called Mize Hill, was approved toward the end of 2020. It sits on 43 acres at the southwest corner of Prairie Star Parkway and Clare Road near St. James Academy Catholic High School. Overland Park-based Lambie Homes is the developer and the builder.

