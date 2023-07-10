Bench warrant issued for mother of toddler killed in Shawnee house fire

As part of an August 2022 plea deal, Phelps, now 29, was issued a suspended sentence meaning she would serve three years of probation rather than going to prison for 18 years. Any probation violations would result in her being sentenced to state prison for the remainder of the 18-year sentence.
Part of the plea deal was for Phelps to testify against her son’s father, Nicholas Ecker, who is charged with first-degree murder in the toddler’s death. Ecker’s case is scheduled for a motion hearing on July 24.
Johnson County Sheriff’s Office inmate records show that Phelps has been arrested three times since her October 2022 sentencing for violating the terms of her probation. Following each of those arrests, a $100,000 bond has been posted, and she has been released.
Her most recent arrest was on June 8, 2023. Online court records do not indicate what Phelps did to violate her probation.
Monday’s failure to appear in court means Phelps has now forfeited $775,000 in surety bonds.
The new bench warrant has a $750,000 bond.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact local police, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office warrant division at 913-715-5212, or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
