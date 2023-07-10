Bench warrant issued for mother of toddler killed in Shawnee house fire

A bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of Karlie Mae Phelps, the mother of a toddler who was killed in a February 2022 house fire, after she failed to appear in court on Monday afternoon.

As part of an August 2022 plea deal, Phelps, now 29, was issued a suspended sentence meaning she would serve three years of probation rather than going to prison for 18 years. Any probation violations would result in her being sentenced to state prison for the remainder of the 18-year sentence.

Part of the plea deal was for Phelps to testify against her son’s father, Nicholas Ecker, who is charged with first-degree murder in the toddler’s death. Ecker’s case is scheduled for a motion hearing on July 24.